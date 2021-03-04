A caring 14-year-old boy named Quimonie in central Texas is searching for a loving family to call his own.
He is a kind and talkative young man with a lot of different interests, KVUE reported Thursday.
“I like to hang out with friends or family. I like to play with animals. I like to watch movies. I like to go outside and play basketball. I love going to school,” Quimonie told the outlet.
He is always quick to ask other people how they are before they ask him the same question, and his CASA advocate, Francine Vadergraff, said the teen’s compassion is her favorite attribute about him.
“So thoughtful. So generous. So caring. Always thinking about other people,” she commented.
According to his profile on the Heart Gallery’s website, Quimonie’s favorite dog breed is a Golden Retriever and he hopes to find a home that has a dog.
“Quimonie has stated he would like to be in a home with another child and that they have bunk beds. He will do well in a home experienced with transitioning children from residential treatment centers,” the site read.
The teen also needs educational support and will thrive with a parent able to help him with homework and offer him encouragement.
“Quimonie would do well with parents who are patient and trauma-informed, and who will give him one on one attention. The family should be willing help him keep his relationships with his biological extended family members,” the website continued.
Over 120,000 children are waiting to be adopted out of foster care in the United States, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office said in November.
“No child is ever too old to need a family of their own, and thousands of children in foster care in Texas dream of being adopted,” the press release said.
Quimonie hopes to be placed in an adoptive family who will love him and provide for his needs.
“I want a family who can hold me when I cry or if I have a bad dream. I want a family that can hug me if I have a bad day or if I need a hug,” he added.
