Bengals QB Joe Burrow: Congress Must Make it Harder to Buy ‘Those Crazy Guns’

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow used a Tuesday press conference to urge Congress to make it harder for people to buy “those crazy guns.”

Fox News quotes Burrow saying, “With everything that’s going on, if you’re not going to outlaw everything, you’ve gotta at least make it harder to get those crazy guns that everybody is using.”

Burrow criticized the fact that people can go into a gun store and get the guns: “I don’t think you should be able to just walk in there and buy one. You gotta be able to go through a rigorous process to buy something like that, I think.”

Bengals QB Joe Burrow, on gun reform: “If you’re not going to outlaw everything, you’ve gotta at least make it harder to get those crazy guns that everybody’s using.” Here’s his full response, via @bengals: pic.twitter.com/xJo1dOWsBA — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) June 14, 2022

After emphasizing his desire that Americans not be able to “just walk in there and buy one,” Burrow said, “Hopefully the people who get paid to make those decisions figure that out. My job is to play football, but hopefully, the politicians will figure that one out.”

The U.S. has had background checks on retail gun purchases since 1998, which is when the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) was put in place in 1998. This means gun purchases in a sporting goods store, a gun store, a pawn shop, etc., all require the purchaser to undergo an FBI background check.

