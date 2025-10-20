The NFL suspended Denver Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw for one game after he chased and threatened an official on Sunday.

The bizarre moment occurred after Greenlaw’s team squeaked out a 33-32 victory against the New York Giants with a fourth quarter field goal, per Yahoo Sports.

Greenlaw, the league said, chased down referee Brad Allen and “verbally threatened him” as Allen tried to leave the field .. Greenlaw was spotted running after Allen shortly after Wil Lutz made the game-winning kick and the rest of the team was celebrating. Allen actually threw a flag on Greenlaw, but the game was already over at the time. It’s unclear what Greenlaw was mad about specifically or what he actually said to Allen in the moment. Greenlaw, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, is expected to appeal the suspension.

Greenlaw signed a three-year $31.5 million deal with Broncos this year. He earned six tackles during Sunday’s matchup against the Giants.