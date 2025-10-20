The NFL suspended Denver Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw for one game after he chased and threatened an official on Sunday.
The bizarre moment occurred after Greenlaw’s team squeaked out a 33-32 victory against the New York Giants with a fourth quarter field goal, per Yahoo Sports.
Greenlaw, the league said, chased down referee Brad Allen and “verbally threatened him” as Allen tried to leave the field .. Greenlaw was spotted running after Allen shortly after Wil Lutz made the game-winning kick and the rest of the team was celebrating. Allen actually threw a flag on Greenlaw, but the game was already over at the time.
It’s unclear what Greenlaw was mad about specifically or what he actually said to Allen in the moment. Greenlaw, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, is expected to appeal the suspension.
Greenlaw signed a three-year $31.5 million deal with Broncos this year. He earned six tackles during Sunday’s matchup against the Giants.
“The Broncos rallied and scored all 33 points Sunday in the fourth quarter to pull off the stunning win. Their 33 points are the most scored in the fourth quarter by any team that was shut out in the previous three quarters in NFL history,” noted Yahoo Sports. “Quarterback Bo Nix became the latest player to record multiple touchdown passes and multiple touchdown runs in the same game, too.”
Should Greenlaw’s appeal of the suspension fail, he will be eligible to play in the Bronco’s matchup against the Houston Texans on November 2. The Broncos team went 5-2 this season following its victory against the Giants.
