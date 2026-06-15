VIDEO: Jameis Winston Helps Japanese Fans Clean Stands After Thrilling World Cup Game

Japanese World Cup fans are earning high praise all around the world for staying after the game to help clean the stands.

The fans of Japan’s national team were seen after their team’s 2-2 draw with the Netherlands walking through the stands and putting trash in blue bags at Dallas Stadium on Sunday, the New York Post reported.

According to viral videos of the fastidious fans, their bags were marked “Japan Pride.”

This isn’t an odd occurrence, though. Japanese fans regularly help clean up the stands at events in their home country.

New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston was also seen helping pick up trash alongside the Japanese fans. Winston was on hand as a Fox Sports soccer correspondent during the game.

Japan scored, then fell behind, then scored again to tie the Netherlands on Sunday.

“Our players managed to be tenacious but at the same time be patient and just keep calm and finding and seizing an opportunity,” Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu told the press after the game.

For his part, Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman praised the Japanese team, saying, “Many people underestimated Japan, but for the 100,000th time, if you underestimate them, that’s your problem.”

Despite that praise, though, Japan has never advanced beyond round 16 in the World Cup.

Japan will next face Tunisia on June 21.

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