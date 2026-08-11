DiJonai Carrington Receives Loud Applause in First Game Since Flagrant Foul on Sophie Cunningham, ‘White Privilege’ Post

Chicago Sky forward DiJonai Carrington angered many with her flagrant foul on Sophie Cunningham and subsequent claim of “white privilege” in a social media post after the game.

But not everyone is mad at her.

The Sky were in Seattle Monday night, the same liberal enclave that had given Sophie Cunningham such a rude welcome after her comments about keeping men out of women’s sports. So, perhaps it’s only fitting that the same fans who heckled Cunningham would welcome her tormentor with loud applause after her Flagrant 2 foul on the Fever guard on Sunday.

Social media users were quick to react.

“Sadly, not a surprise given the majority of Seattle’s fanbase,” one user wrote.

“So, assaulting fellow players is acceptable. Got it @WNBA,” wrote another.

“Seattle has a statue of Lenin, so I’d expect nothing less from that whacked out communist city,” observed one user.

“I guess she didn’t get suspended What a joke of a league Break the rules claim white privilege no punishment Same with angel and Paige,” another opined.

Under WNBA rules, a Flagrant 2 foul in the WNBA results in immediate ejection, two free throws, possession for the offended team, and a $1,000 fine, with potential suspensions for accumulated points.

Carrington’s foul on Cunningham was her first documented flagrant foul of the season.