NFL Ends Pro Bowl After 75 Years, Will Still Honor Roster at Season’s End

The NFL has decided to cancel one of its longest and, up until relatively recent years, most celebrated traditions: the Pro Bowl.

The league has held an annual Pro Bowl game or event since 1951, except 2021, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The roster will continue to be determined through an equal- weighted voting process among players, coaches and fans,” the NFL’s statement said.

“The Pro Bowl has always been about recognizing the players who distinguish themselves as the very best in the NFL,” league executive vice president Peter O’Reilly said in a statement. “A Pro Bowl selection will return to its original purpose, honoring the best of the best. We want that distinction to carry even greater meaning for the players, their families, their clubs and our fans.”

The league has tried various iterations of the once popular game to recapture fan interest.

In 2023, the league switched from tackle football to flag. A decision was also made to move the game from its traditional grounds in Honolulu, Hawaii, to various other cities throughout the country.

Despite that, once the level of effort in the tackle football games fell off, the league never halted or reversed the declines in viewership and ratings.

“In a news release, the NFL said it plans to ‘elevate’ Pro Bowl selections, with no replacement selections, who in the past would substitute for injured players or for those playing in that year’s Super Bowl,” CBS News reports.