Knicks Owner James Dolan’s Companies Pour Millions into PAC Supporting Blakeman Against Hochul

Companies controlled by New York Knicks owner James Dolan gave another $3 million to a super PAC supporting Republican Bruce Blakeman’s campaign against Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY).

State Board of Elections filings showed three contributions to Strong and Safe New York Inc. hours before Tuesday’s debate. The PAC received $1 million each from MSG Entertainment, MSG Sports, and Sphere Entertainment Group LLC.

Dolan has emerged as one of Blakeman’s biggest supporters in the business community. He stepped in to help candidates he considers “pro-business and common sense” because other corporate leaders were not doing enough this election cycle, the New York Post reported.

He also criticized the Partnership for New York City for declining to support Blakeman or push harder for lower taxes and economic growth. The organization said it is nonpartisan and does not endorse candidates, the Post reported. Some members support Hochul.

The PAC had already launched billboards promoting Blakeman along routes leaving New York. Spokesman Chapin Fay told Spectrum News in September that the group had raised more than $5 million from donors concerned about the state’s cost of living.

Social media users weighed in on Dolan’s support for Blakeman.

The latest contributions came before Blakeman and Hochul’s only scheduled debate ahead of the November 3 election. They clashed over utility bills, crime, and immigration enforcement. Blakeman blamed Hochul’s policies for higher costs and public safety problems. Hochul defended her record and criticized his ties to President Donald Trump.