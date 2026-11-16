Intel Sued by Shareholders After Shares Crash 29%

Intel is facing a shareholder class action lawsuit accusing the chipmaker of concealing how badly a prolonged slump in PC sales would hurt its business. The chipmaker’s stock fell 29 percent in one day when the truth came to light.

Reuters reports that the lawsuit, filed in federal court in San Jose, California, is led by the City of Southfield Fire and Police Retirement System, a Michigan pension fund. It names Intel chief executive Lip-Bu Tan and chief financial officer David Zinsner as defendants and seeks unspecified damages on behalf of shareholders who held Intel stock between July 23, 2026, and October 29, 2026.

At the center of the case is Intel’s stock collapse on October 30, when shares fell 28.6 percent in a single day, wiping out roughly $140 billion in market value. The drop came one day after Intel told investors to expect lower fourth-quarter revenue and profit than analysts had forecast, and warned that the slowdown in PC sales would last longer than expected.

The plaintiffs argue Intel had both the motive and the opportunity to mislead investors because it raised $23 billion in capital in mid-August by selling stock at $95 a share, during what the lawsuit calls a “disastrous” third quarter. That stock sale was tied to building out Intel’s chip contract manufacturing business, a central piece of Tan’s strategy for the company.

The law firm of Schall, Brown & Schwartz, a national shareholder rights law firm, describes the details this way:

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Intel suffered a greater impact from the slowdown in PC end market sales than it disclosed to investors. The Company’s partners carried a larger amount of unwanted inventory they were incapable of selling, impact its ability to raise prices. The positive impacts of the AI boom on the Company’s performance were negated by its struggles in the PC market. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Intel, investors suffered damages.

Read more at Reuters here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.