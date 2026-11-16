Curt Cignetti Calls Lincoln Riley’s Critics ‘Clueless’

USC head coach Lincoln Riley is struggling to find support after once again failing to secure a key road conference win. But he seems to have a fan in Curt Cignetti.

Cignetti and the Indiana Hoosiers handed Riley’s Trojans their third loss of the season and likely ended their playoff hopes.

Anticipating, correctly, that the already loud calls for Riley’s head would grow even louder after USC’s loss to Indiana, Cignetti took to X to defend the embattled coach.

“Lincoln Riley critics CLUELESS,” he wrote. “Blind squirrel can see what he is building.”

Since being named head coach at USC in November of 2021, Riley has compiled a 42-21 record. However, the Trojans have failed to win a conference championship or qualify for the College Football Playoff (CFP). During his time at Oklahoma, Riley posted a remarkable 55-10 record and made the CFP all four years, despite a much smaller playoff field.

That lack of success, coupled with Riley’s $11.8 million annual salary, has led to loud cries for his ouster. An ouster that is complicated by Riley’s rumored $75 million contract buyout.

“Very, very disappointed with the loss,” Riley said after the game. “We prepped really well coming into this game, and I thought all sides of the ball had some very positive moments. But ultimately, we made too many mistakes in this game. And in a game like this, with two really good football teams.

“Some of the penalties and missed opportunities in the red zone, plus the dropped interception, meant we had some real opportunities to win this game. It was a slugfest, and again, two really good teams going at it. Play-for-play, it was pretty even. But a couple of big third downs that we didn’t get stops on, plus the red zone opportunities we didn’t get touchdowns on and the missed field goals…we had too many mistakes.”

Riley reiterated the need for the team to get back to work.

“We’ve come a long way as a program,” Riley said. “But obviously we have a little ways to go. And closing out games like that is what you’ve got to do to be the best. We’re right there, close tonight, and this game came down to a couple of plays. But we’ve got to shut the door and get back to work. We’re going to get back on the plane to LA, correct what we needed to correct, and move on to the next one.”