Fans React to Curt Cignetti’s Ominous Words About Defeating Ohio State: ‘We Knocked Their Quarterback Out’

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti is lobbying hard for his team to get ranked higher in the College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings.

But one particular argument he made for his team has many social media users concerned.

During his weekly press conference on Monday, Cignetti addressed issues surrounding the perceived lack of respect his team faces. To make his case, Cignetti took the unusual route of going back to a loss, specifically Indiana’s Week 7 loss to Ohio State in Bloomington.

However, Cignetti didn’t focus on the defeat. Instead, he focused on the fact that Indiana had “knocked out” Buckeyes QB Julian Sayin, leaving him injured and derailing Ohio State’s season.

“We played Ohio State, who everybody picked to win the national championship this year,” Cignetti said. “We’re 5-0, they’re 5-1. You saw what happened. We knocked the quarterback out. We ripped the heart out of that team. They haven’t been the same since, without the quarterback. But all I’ve heard is how we lost to a three-loss team.

“That was a team picked to win the national championship that led Texas 95% of the game at Texas. We missed a layup. And you know what? They won. We didn’t. We missed a layup. That’s why we’re not 26-0. We’re 25-1.”

Cignetti’s decision to highlight Indiana’s injury to Sayin alarmed some social media users, who felt the way he phrased his remarks sounded almost like he was celebrating injuring him.

“We knocked the quarterback out” is some interesting choice of words,” one X user wrote.

“Makes it seem like he knocked Sayin out on purpose when he words it like that,” wrote another.

“Bragging about injuring a QB in a game you still lost is a choice. His theory is flawed because if he wanted his loss to look better wouldn’t it been better if he didn’t try to hurt Julian and Ohio state kept winning. He screwed himself,” another observed.

The point is well taken.

Indiana lost to Ohio State at home despite the Buckeyes’ starter getting knocked out of the game. That’s not a ringing endorsement for the Hoosiers. And yes, the Buckeyes did, in fact, lose to Texas.

I’m sure Cignetti’s comments about Sayin sounded a lot better in his head before he actually said them. It’s highly unlikely he meant to celebrate Sayin’s injury, much less imply it was done intentionally. Which is why discussing injuries to opposing players should just be avoided at all costs. Don’t go down that road, and you won’t say things that sound much worse out loud.