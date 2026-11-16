Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson Out for the Season After Tearing ACL During Sack Celebration

The joy Lions fans experienced on Sunday turned to sorrow on Monday morning after it was announced that star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL.

Hutchinson injured himself while celebrating a sack of Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

Hutchinson lay on the field clutching his knee for an extended period before walking off the field on his own steam.

Fans online were angered that there was no flag on the play, since it appeared Hutchinson sacked Maye using an illegal hip-drop tackle. Reports circulated Monday that the Patriots fear Maye broke his ankle and could be out for the season, though no official announcement has been made.

Losing Hutchinson hurts the Lions for obvious reasons: they’re without arguably the league’s best pass rusher in a season when they have legitimate Super Bowl aspirations. But it also brings back bad memories of two years ago, when Detroit lost Hutchinson to a broken leg while looking similarly poised for a championship run.

The Lions couldn’t offset the loss of Hutchinson in 2024, and now, with the trade deadline in the rearview mirror, they don’t appear likely to replace his production.