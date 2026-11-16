WATCH: Raiders’ Fernando Mendoza Hits Seahawks Doctor in the Face with Pass

Doctors are there to heal, but sometimes the healers need healing themselves.

On Sunday, Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza made his NFL debut as a starter. While trying to lead the Silver & Black to a come-from-behind victory against the vaunted Seahawks defense, Mendoza dropped back into his own end zone and threw the ball hard out of bounds around the 20-yard line.

An uneventful play, except that Seahawks Team Doctor Ed Khalfayan happened to be standing in the path of the ball. The doctor did not see it coming, and it struck him directly in the face.

Yikes.

The good doctor recovered fairly quickly for taking such a hard hit. He lay on the ground for a few moments but then got up fairly quickly.

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald spoke to reporters about the incident after the game.

“I was worried about him,” Macdonald said. “That was scary, so we’ll check on him. Thanks for asking.”

The Seahawks website reported on Monday that Dr. Khalfayan says he is doing fine.

Seattle defeated the Raiders, 21-13.