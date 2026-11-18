The University of Michigan is finally moving past the scandal-plagued era of Athletic Director Warde Manuel, as the school has announced that Manuel is stepping down and his replacement has been named.

Michigan has announced that Manuel will step down at the end of this year and will be replaced by Texas A&M athletic director Trev Alberts, the New York Post reports.

Manuel, of course, headed the school’s athletic department throughout the whole Sherrone Moore mess. Moore became a blot on the school after he lost his mind over a sexual relationship with a department staffer. The obsession led to charges of home invasion and stalking over the inappropriate workplace relationship.

Moore was eventually convicted of trespassing and malicious use of a telecom device after he was arrested for breaking into his lover’s home and stalking her.

Moore’s case was not the only scandal during Manuel’s stint as the school’s AD. He was also accused of trying to cover up the sign-stealing scandal back in 2023.

In a lawsuit filed in July, former football coach Chris Partridge said then-Michigan president Santa Ono and athletic director Warde Manuel found evidence of the scandal on a hard drive owned by Matthew Weiss while investigating him. Partridge adds that neither Ono nor Manuel turned the evidence over to the NCAA and kept it hidden.

Partridge added that Manuel was fully aware of Moore’s inappropriate behavior before the scandal erupted.

Michigan ultimately hired a firm to investigate Manuel’s office and define the culture in the AD’s department.

“The culture review found that Warde Manuel demonstrated important leadership strengths, particularly his commitment to student-athletes,” the investigation revealed in July.

Still, not all was well in Manuel’s offices.

“At the same time, it identified failures to quickly and effectively act on allegations of wrongdoing by Athletic Department employees,” the report added.

It has also not helped Manuel that he picked former Utah coach Kyle Whittingham to replace Moore. Since taking on the Wolverines, Whittingham has led the team to a lackluster 5-5 overall and 2-5 in the Big Ten.

Consequently, incoming AD Trev Alberts has a lot of rebuilding to do.

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