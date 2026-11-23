Fans of NFL football in Mexico City chanted “¡Culero!” (asshole in Mexican Spanish) at 49ers’ Nick Bosa during Sunday night’s game after he criticized their cheer routines.

The 49ers went head-to-head against the Minnesota Vikings at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Sunday, and fans were not too happy when Bosa took the field, pelting him with boos and chants of “¡Culero!”

The backlash came after Bosa criticized their cheer routine, dismissing them as uneducated NFL fans. His comments referred to when the 49ers played there in 2022.

“Yeah, I kind of want, I think we need some information given to the fans, so they know when to cheer,” Bosa said. “Because they just chant the whole time. If we can kind of teach them, no offense to them and their soccer cheering techniques, but if they can cheer when we’re on defense, that would be great.”

As noted by the California Post, Bosa’s comments seem to miss the fact that Mexico actually hosts the largest NFL fanbase outside the United States and has been hosting games since the early 1990s.

“In fact, Mexico City fans were packing Estadio Azteca for NFL games before Bosa was born. In 1994, 112,376 showed up to watch the Cowboys play the Houston Oilers – in the preseason,” noted the outlet.

“In 2005, another 103,467 turned out to see Bosa’s own 49ers face the Cardinals in the first NFL regular-season game played outside the United States,” it added. “The league puts its Mexican fan base at 40 million nationwide, its largest outside the U.S. That’s the crowd Bosa offered to teach when to cheer.”

The 49ers went on to defeat the Vikings 35-10, so the chants did very little.