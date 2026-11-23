LSU has already played its way out of the College Football Playoff (CFP); now it might find itself without a conference.

In a statement released on Monday, the SEC announced plans to hold a membership vote on December 3, at which point the league’s presidents will determine whether LSU can remain in the conference.

“The Southeastern Conference on Monday filed an amended complaint and motion for a temporary restraining order in its federal lawsuit against Louisiana State University, stating that the presidents and chancellors of the SEC will meet on Thursday, December 3, to deliberate LSU’s ongoing membership in the Conference.

“The lawsuit seeks to protect the Conference’s ability to govern itself and to enforce the rules and policies its member universities have voluntarily adopted. The Conference maintains its right to associate only with institutions that meet its established standards and expectations of membership and that demonstrate appropriate institutional control of their athletics programs.”

“Monday’s filing advances the Conference’s obligation to defend its governance framework and the shared interests of its member universities.”

Controversy has swirled around the university in recent months over decisions by the football and basketball programs to roster former professional athletes, in opposition to the SEC’s rule against signing such players.

The basketball program actually played undrafted NBA free agent R.J. Luis Jr. in a game against Louisiana-Monroe on November 18. The football program attempted to roster former NFL undrafted players Dae’Quan Wright, Zxavian Harris, and Blake Cotton before the start of this season but ultimately refrained.

The actions of LSU’s sports teams have triggered a flurry of legal activity as the SEC sought injunctions and attempted to hold the renegade athletic department accountable.

After the football team backed down and didn’t go through with signing the undrafted former college players, the controversy seemed to subside. However, with R.J. Luis Jr. taking the court in a college game, the issue has resurfaced.

LSU has been a member of the SEC since 1933.