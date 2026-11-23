The Philadelphia Eagles’ live mascot, Lincoln the bald eagle, decided to show off a little extra on Sunday just moments before kickoff.

He was supposed to take a quick flight in the sky over Lincoln Financial Field during the national anthem, but decided a three-minute tour was more his style, NBC Philadelphia reported.

Video footage showed Lincoln taking his time as he swooped over the crowd, going back and forth as everyone enjoyed watching his aerial performance.

“This is the most riveting thing we’re going to see today, folks,” someone behind the camera said:

A few minutes later, Lincoln spotted his handler, who was standing on a large yellow platform, and landed safely on her arm as the audience cheered:

A closer view caught the moment Lincoln wrapped up his tour.

“The biggest story here in Philadelphia right now is that the mascot, the eagle, has not landed. It’s coming in… and there’s the landing. What a catch! That’s the way you begin in the NFL,” an announcer said.

Lincoln, who is 26 years old, enjoyed a juicy treat from his handler the moment he landed:

Lincoln was hatched at the American Eagle Foundation’s (AEF) Eagle Mountain Sanctuary and raised by non-releasable parents until he was several weeks old, per the AEF website.

After being moved to the foundation’s hacking tower on Douglas Lake, he was prepared for life in the wild but eventually sought out humans for food and had difficulty hunting on his own and struggled to survive:

In September 1998, Lincoln was found, rehabilitated to a healthy weight, and returned to Tennessee for an assessment. When placed in an enclosure with live prey, he was unable to hunt successfully. Due to his inability to survive in the wild, U.S. Fish and Wildlife deemed him non-releasable, and he found a permanent home at AEF. Since then, Lincoln has become a beloved ambassador for his species, captivating thousands through educational programs and impressive flight demonstrations. Through school visits, public events, and media appearances, Lincoln has helped inspire people of all ages to appreciate and protect birds of prey. More recently, Lincoln has gained national recognition for his breathtaking free flights during the National Anthem at the past seven Philadelphia Eagles games. His soaring presence not only ignites excitement among fans but also encourages them to learn more about the species and serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of wildlife conservation. Lincoln plays a crucial role in teaching the public about bald eagles, conservation, and the challenges these birds face in the wild.

According to the Philadelphia Eagles’ webpage about Lincoln, AEF Chief Executive Officer Jessica Hall said, “He thinks he’s a human. He likes to show off and fly and we love letting him do his thing.”