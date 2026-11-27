The rivalry between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions spilled from the gridiron into the stands on Thursday as fans set aside Thanksgiving and turned to fisticuffs at Ford Field.

Video of the fight shows fans of both teams wading in, fists flying, as the Bears battled back from a deep halftime deficit to win the game 39-35.

As the fans flail and some jump in to try and break up the fight, one fan can be heard yelling, “Come on, man, it’s Thanksgiving!”

One creep even delivers a head stomp at one fallen combatant before being flung to the ground himself.

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Many social media users were thoroughly disgusted by the video of the brawl.

“A head stomp at the end. People who do that deserve jail time,” one user exclaimed, referring to the attacker near the end of the video.

Another X user added, “Sports are supposed to bring people together. Yeah rivalries are part of the fun, but it should never get to this point.”

“Don’t you guys love the spirit of Thanksgiving,” one poster wrote.

A user blamed Lions fans, saying, “Detroit always starting shit. Absolute piece of shit people up there in Detroit.”

Yet another blamed the Bears fans: “Bears fans are the worst, when they are winning.”

Another user lamented, “These people have the right to vote….”

Two users in a row said that fights like these are why they stopped going to NFL games.

An X user and Lions fans joked that “At least we won that.”

Fan fights or no, the game left the Bears better off with a 9-2 record, while Detroit fell to 8-3.

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