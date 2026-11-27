Here’s some holiday cheer for you: Robert De Niro’s Focker-In-Law and the Disney Grooming Syndicate’s Hexed are both underperforming at the box office over this five-day Thanksgiving weekend.

Tee hee.

Focker-In-Law is the third sequel to the classic Meet the Parents (2000). It reunites De Niro and Ben Stiller, two people who hate us, so let’s enjoy their latest effort taking a dive.

Hexed is the latest from Disney Animation Studios. Disney has been preying on little kids for the better part of a decade, desperately looking to groom them using drag queens, homosexuality, and transsexuals, so let’s take a moment to enjoy the fact that Hexed will probably lose $100 million or more.

Hopefully more.

The experts projected that Focker-In-Law’s would earn anywhere from $45 million to $55 million during the five-day weekend. Right now, it is headed for a $36 million five-day opening.

Hexed was projected to enjoy a $50 million to $60 million opening weekend. Right now, it is headed for a disastrous $35 million take over these five days.

As we reported earlier this week, Hexed has a “production budget of $200 million with a reasonable $150 million added for global promotion costs [which means] the groomers at Disney poured about $350 million into Hexed, [and that] puts break-even at right around $700 million.”

If we weren’t headed into five weeks of Christmas holidays, I would write Hexed off as already dead. It probably is. Other Disney movies that opened over Thanksgiving with even bigger grosses came nowhere near a total $700 million global. But the holidays can surprise, so it’s best to wait and see.

Focker-In-Law has a reported $90 million production budget. We’ll make a good-faith guess that $70 million was spent on promotion for a total budget of $160 million, which puts break-even at right around $300 million.

In 2010, Little Fockers opened to $45 million over the five-day Christmas weekend and went on to gross a global total of $311 million.

In 2004, Meet the Fockers (2004) opened to $70 million over the five-day Christmas weekend and went to earn $522 million globally.

Again, we’ll have to wait and see, but there is no question the Focker franchise is running out of gas. Personally, I loved Meet the Parents and have watched it a half-dozen times. I only made it through about 20 minutes of the obnoxious sequels and have no desire to even graze this one.

More good news…

The Rachel Zegler-less Hunger Games: Sunrise of the Reaping is on pace for a possible $100 million opening. That’s more than twice Zegler’s $44 million opening three years ago with The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

The science proves that not having Rachel Zegler in your movie improves its box office take by at least 100 percent.