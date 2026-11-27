Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran is negotiating with the United States through Qatari and Pakistani mediators.

Araghchi’s remarks suggested U.S. blockade pressure has made diplomacy more urgent, but Iran still expects its demands to be met before reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Pakistan and Qatar said mediation efforts were ongoing despite their own conflicts with Iran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Thursday that Tehran is negotiating with the United States through mediators in Qatar and Pakistan, contradicting previous Iranian assertions that no peace talks could move forward until the U.S. agreed to a list of one-sided concessions, including payment of war reparations to Iran.

Iran’s state-run Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported Araghchi “acknowledged the ongoing mediation efforts by Qatar and Pakistan,” and said “proposals put forward by the two countries are currently under review.”

Araghchi hinted that pressure from the U.S. blockade of Iran has made the regime a bit more flexible in its demands:

Araghchi said Iranian diplomats and missions — particularly in neighboring countries — are working round the clock to secure the nation’s essential needs, keep trade routes open, and take other measures to help meet domestic requirements. The objective is to ensure that our adversaries understand that the encirclement of Iran is not feasible and that they cannot succeed in besieging Iran, the top diplomat said, regarding U.S. efforts of isolating the country. On the continued pursuit of a diplomatic path, the foreign minister called it an integral part of his work, saying it has become an even more critical mission under the current circumstances to make the enemies’ sanctions and pressures ineffective.

As recently as Tuesday, Iranian parliament speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf insisted Iran would not negotiate with the United States until its “seven conditions are met.”

The “seven conditions,” also described by Iran as a “seven-point plan” or “seven-day peace plan,” are simply a list of unconditional concessions by the United States, with absolutely nothing in return from Iran except a vague commitment to start talking.

Some Iranian leaders describe the seven conditions as a “surrender” by the United States. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio dismissed the seven-point plan as “outrageous and ridiculous.”

The seven conditions include a halt to all U.S. and Israeli military action in the Middle East, the unconditional lifting of America’s blockade, the lifting of all sanctions against Iran, the release of all frozen Iranian financial assets, war reparations paid to Iran, and the removal of most American military forces from the Middle East.

In early November, as pressure from the blockade mounted, Araghchi began talking about a “two-day peace proposal” that would drop a few of the seven demands, but would still require massive and immediate concessions by the United States.

“American voters have made their choice. Time for the White House to make its own,” Araghchi said, referring to the Democrat victory in the U.S. midterm elections. “Our 2-day proposal stands: meet the requirements, including end to war on all fronts, and you will see results. Or choose war, and see our alert and battle-hardened Warriors rain down hell.”

Aragchi’s comments on Thursday suggested Iran has been speaking with mediators without receiving preliminary concessions, although he said Tehran still expects major concessions before halting its terror attacks on commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

“We have a set of demands, these demands must be met, so the Strait of Hormuz can be opened, and the path of negotiation can be pursued up to an agreement,” he said.

The foreign ministers of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey are scheduled to meet in Islamabad on Friday and Saturday to discuss implementing the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement, the trilateral pact signed by the three countries in August.

The agreement has become problematic because Iran’s terrorist proxies in Yemen, the Houthis, have been attacking Saudi airports, oil refineries, and other vital infrastructure targets with missiles and drones for the past few months. The Mecca agreement theoretically requires Pakistan and Turkey to respond to these strikes as if they were attacks on their own soil, but they have been very reluctant to commit forces to anything but limited air-defense missions on Saudi soil.

Pakistani Defense Minister Khwaja Asif said the Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia would be a major topic of discussion at the Islamabad meeting. Pakistan’s efforts to mediate peace talks between the U.S. and the Houthis’ patrons in Tehran will presumably be part of that discussion.

As for Qatar, Iran summoned its charge d’affaires in Tehran on Monday to protest a joint statement issued by Qatar and Germany that condemned Iran’s wanton missile and drone attacks on neighboring countries.

The joint statement said Iran’s strikes on Qatar and other regional countries were a “flagrant violation” of their sovereignty, as well as international law. The statement also called on Iran to stop attacking commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz, and end its support for terrorist and insurgent forces across the Middle East, including the Houthis.

This infuriated Tehran, which dismissed the accusations in the Qatari-German statement as “completely baseless and unacceptable,” and insisted Qatar should work out its differences directly with Iran.

Despite this heated exchange, Qatari Foreign Minister Majed al-Ansari insisted Qatar’s efforts to broker peace talks between the U.S. and Iran were unaffected.

“What I can confirm is that both sides are engaging in the mediation as we speak right now,” he said.