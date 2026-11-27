A man in his 20s was shot and killed during a fight at the end of a Thanksgiving Eve football game between Chelsea High School and East Boston High School.

7NEWS WHDH noted that “the winning trophy was being presented when a fight broke out on the field’s sideline.”

The New York Post reported that men began fighting near the sidelines and then the shot rang out.

One of the men police said was involved in the fight, identified as 29-year-old Robert Acosta, was hit by the gunfire.

Acosta was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he died.

Chelsea Public Schools released a statement. “Preliminary findings indicate that the victim was not a student at either Chelsea High School or East Boston High School and that this was an isolated incident,” it read. “We are deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence and extend our heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family, friends, and loved ones.”

The Massachusetts State Police are investigating the incident.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.