Rivalry Week featured several big brawls, and South Carolina vs. Clemson was no different.

In the waning moments of the second quarter, South Carolina star QB LaNorris Sellers ran for a 13-yard touchdown, giving his team a 9-7 lead. However, after Sellers was about five yards into the end zone and the play was over, Clemson defensive back Ashton Hampton hit Sellers.

Several South Carolina players immediately charged after Hampton while some others raced to check on Sellers, who remained on the ground.

Players from both teams cleared the benches while referees and coaches struggled to break up one or two large engagements and about half a dozen smaller ones.

Both teams were hit with offsetting unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.

A penalty earlier in the drive may have prevented the brawl. Officials declined to throw a flag on a previous play in which Sellers took off for a big 25-yard gain but was hit hard near the sideline after it appeared he was already running out of bounds.

“We’ve got to keep our composure,” South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer said during his halftime interview. “That right there that happened had been brewing the entire half. And if you let stuff go uncalled, which is what’s happened a little bit this half, it’s going to escalate. Now, I know I don’t want that. (Clemson coach) Dabo (Swinney) doesn’t want that. That’s not what this rivalry is about, but we knew coming up here was going to be a war, and that’s what we got right now, and we have to go answer in the second half.”

Clemson won the game, 21-17.