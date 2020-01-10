Babson College Professor Asheen Phansey Fired After Saying that Iran Should Target America

Babson College has fired professor Asheen Phansey this week after he published a post to Facebook in which he stated that Iran should choose targets to bomb in America including the Mall of America and the Kardashian family. The firing comes just one day after his suspension for the post.

According to a report by Fox News, Asheen Phansey was fired by Babson College this week after he joked on Facebook that Iran should consider bombing the Mall of America and the Kardashian residence.

Breitbart News reported on Thursday that Phansey had been suspended indefinitely from his post at Babson College over his poorly constructed Facebook post. It didn’t take Babson College much longer to escalate Phansey’s indefinite suspension to termination.

Phansey was responding to a tweet from President Trump in which the president threatened to attack 52 Iranian cultural sites if Iranian leaders continued to threaten America.

“In retaliation, Ayatollah Khomenei [sic] should tweet a list of 52 sites of beloved American cultural heritage that he would bomb,” Phansey wrote in the controversial post. “Um… Mall of America? Kardashian residence?”

Not everyone is defending Babson College’s decision to terminate Phansey. Adam Steinbaugh, director of the Individual Rights Defense Program at the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE), argued this week that Babson College’s decision to terminate Phansey suggests that the college has a limited commitment to freedom of expression.