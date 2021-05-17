Twitter to Launch Premium Subscription Service – Still No Edit Button

Social media company Twitter reportedly plans to launch a subscription service called Twitter Blue that will include an “undo tweets” feature and “collections” for $2.99 a month. The service still lacks an edit button, the one feature universally desired by the platform’s active users.

9to5Mac reports that Twitter has been developing a premium subscription service for some time. Now, researcher Jane Manchun Wong has revealed that the service is going to be called Twitter Blue and appears to be priced at $2.99 a month.

Twitter is calling their upcoming Subscription Service “Twitter Blue”, priced at $2.99/month for now, including paid features like: Undo Tweets: https://t.co/CrqnzIPcOH Collections: https://t.co/qfFfAXHp1o pic.twitter.com/yyMStpCkpr — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 15, 2021

The premium service will feature a new function called “Collections” that will allow users to save and organize their favorite tweets into collections to easily view them later. The platform reportedly also plans to include an “Undo Tweet” function into its premium service.

The Undo Tweet feature appears quite similar to Gmail’s “Undo Send” button. The Gmail feature waits a few seconds before actually sending the email, giving the user time to cancel it. It appears that Twitter’s Undo Tweet feature may work in a similar manner. Many users pointed out that the subscription service does not include an edit tweet option, which is widely desired by users of all types.

Twitter could also be considering bundling a service called Scroll with Twitter Blue. Jack Dorsey’s company announced last week that it acquired the subscription platform for users who don’t want to read content with ads but are still willing to support publishers to bring in more revenue than with traditional ads on a page.

Twitter also recently published Revue, a service that helps people to publish newsletters on social media. It is likely that Revue’s features may also be included with Twitter Blue. Currently, Twitter blue is still in development and no launch date has been revealed.

