Adios, Mexico: Google Maps Now Includes ‘Gulf of America’

Google updated the former Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America in its Maps application on Monday. The change comes after an executive order by signed President Donald Trump in January. Apple Maps is lagging behind its competitor in updating the name.

As Breitbart News reported, Google previously announced it would comply with President Trump’s order by changing the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, as well as changing Denali back to Mount McKinley.

Notably, Google’s sudden cooperation with the Trump administration is a clear sign that the tech giant hopes to reach an easy settlement in multiple ongoing antitrust cases.

At the time of this writing, however, Denali — the highest mountain peak in North America, located in Alaska — has not yet been changed back to Mount McKinley.

Social media users reacted to the Gulf of America update in Google Maps by expressing their satisfaction.

“Google Maps officially updates to ‘Gulf of America,'” the X account for The Joe Rogan Experience podcast announced in a Monday X post, including an American flag emoji.

“It’s BEAUTIFUL,” Benny Johnson, the host of the The Benny Show podcast, reacted in an X post, in which he also included an American flag emoji.

“Gulf of America is now displayed on Google Maps, the world is healing,” another wrote.

“It’s official on Google Maps! I just checked, and it’s glorious!” another exclaimed.

Social media users also called on Apple to update its Maps application as well.

“Google Maps vs Apple Maps, this is unacceptable Apple fix this,” one X user declared, sharing screenshots of the ocean inlet area in both Google Maps and Apple Maps, showing that Apple’s Maps application is outdated.

“Google Maps made the switch. Now we’re just waiting on you Apple Maps,” another X user echoed.

“Google maps is working. Apple maps is not,” another proclaimed.

On Monday, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum announced that February 9 will officially be recognized as “Gulf of America Day,” adding that his team is “calling on the map providers,” such as Google Maps and Apple Maps, to change Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America.

“We want to thank President Trump, his executive order is what set this in motion,” Burgum said. “We signed a secretarial from the Secretary of the Interior directing the U.S. Geological Survey, who is responsible for the database, which is the Geographic Names Information System.”

