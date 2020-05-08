New York Times: Israel Defense Ministry Invents ‘Ways to Kill people and Blow Things Up’

The New York Times came under fire Friday for an article and an accompanying tweet in which it claimed that Israel’s defense ministry “is best known for pioneering cutting-edge ways to kill people and blow things up.”

The remark came in the lede paragraph of an article by David M. Halbfinger, the Times‘ Jerusalem bureau chief, about how Israel’s Ministry of Defense is leading national research and development efforts on the coronavirus.

The article, headlined “Israeli Army’s Idea Lab Aims at a New Target: Saving Lives,” begins (emphasis added):

JERUSALEM — The Israeli Defense Ministry’s research-and-development arm is best known for pioneering cutting-edge ways to kill people and blow things up, with stealth tanks and sniper drones among its more lethal recent projects.

But its latest mission is lifesaving. Since March, it has been spearheading a sprawling, high-speed effort to unleash some of the country’s most advanced technologies against an enemy of another kind: Covid-19.

The Times echoed that language in a tweet promoting the article:

The Israeli Defense Ministry’s research-and-development arm is best known for pioneering cutting-edge ways to kill people and blow things up. Now it is turning to saving lives. https://t.co/uxIvDLf4nB — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 8, 2020

Critics suggested on social media that the Times‘ flippant language evoked false claims by Israel’s enemies that it tries to kill people.

There’s a lot of debate going on over this tweet. https://t.co/JSgYHsqpjN — The Forward (@jdforward) May 8, 2020

Media coverage in the Arab world routinely accuses Israel of killing Palestinian civilians, for example. In 2002, Palestinian official Saeb Erekat falsely claimed that Israel had massacred 500 civilians in the town of Jenin. The United Nations — no great friend of Israel — investigated and confirmed that Erekat’s claim was a lie.

Even more notorious was the supposed murder by Israel of a Palestinian child, Muhammad Al-Dura, during the opening days of the second Palestinian intifada. Years of investigation led to the Muhammad Al-Dura that Al-Dura’s death was likely a hoax. However, the false claim became accepted dogma throughout the Arab world, entrenching anti-Israel hostility.

However, some cautioned against reading too much into a sentence that may have been merely flippant:

The critics of the tweet seem to me to be implying, ironically, that Israel doesn't have the right to kill people and blow things up in self defense, or to be arguing, wrongly, that the New York Times can't point out that it does. — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) May 8, 2020

Israeli scientists have announced several breakthroughs this week in discovering antibodies to coronavirus, which many hope will lead to new treatments to contain the illness.

