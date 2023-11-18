Islamic YouTuber Mohammed Hijab Wishes for Death of Rabbi Shmuley’s Son After Losing Debate

Muslim YouTube personality Mohammed Hijab posted a message on X/ Twitter after debating Rabbi Shmuley Boteach on Piers Morgan Uncensored in which he wished for the death of Boteach’s son, Mendy, who is a soldier in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Boteach appeared to defeat Hijab handily, after the latter waffled about whether Hamas was a terrorist organization. Hijab also tried to insult Boteach by referring to his support for sexual products for married couples, a topic of his 2000 book Kosher Sex.

In response, Boteach posted a message mocking Hijab with a shirtless photograph. Hijab then responded with his death wish:

That’s fantastic news. Make sure that you apply the same discount to the funeral body bags for your terrorist IDF son Mendy. Promo-code Human-shield. pic.twitter.com/T39d8qe3ch — Mohammed Hijab (@mohammed_hijab) November 18, 2023

Mendy Boteach is currently deployed with the IDF. As the rabbi recently wrote at Breitbart News:

Five of our nine children are currently in Israel, including two soldiers sons in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF): Mendy, who is a reservist and was called up on his phone [October 7] while he had just been literally called up to bless the Torah in synagogue; and Yosef, 22 years old, trained as a combat solider in one of the IDF’s elite units, and who is getting married in the last week of October. We also have our youngest son, Dovid Chaim, just 17 years old, in yeshiva (seminary) there.

Hijab maintains that the IDF is a “terrorist” organization.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.