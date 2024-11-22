Nolte: MSNBC Paints Laken Riley’s Murderer as Political Victim

According to far-left MSNBC, Jose Ibarra, the illegal alien found guilty of murdering 22-year-old Laken Riley, is a victim of “political controversy,” a poor widdle murderer who “never stood a chance.”

Just so everyone understands what happened and why any sane person would see this as a legitimate “political controversy,” the now-convicted murderer is an illegal alien and a member of the notorious gang, Tren de Aragua.

As my colleague John Binder has detailed, this murderer “crossed the U.S.-Mexico border near El Paso, Texas on Sept. 8, 2022.” Then the Biden and Harris “Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released Ibarra into the U.S. interior with parole, citing a lack of available detention space[.]” Except, at the time, “more than 8,000 detention beds were available.”

Later that month, “Ibarra ended up in the sanctuary city of New York City[.]” He then requested and was granted a “humanitarian flight” to Georgia. A few months later, in Georgia, he would murder Laken Riley.

Breitbart News’s John Binder reported that in November of 2023, Ibarra applied for a work permit. In December it was granted, even though…

In July 2023, before securing a work permit, Ibarra reported to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in New York City for a biometric appointment where he was fingerprinted. The results of those fingerprints show Ibarra had a prior criminal history. On September 14, 2023, Ibarra was arrested for acting in a manner that could injure a child. Despite the charge, Ibarra was not prosecuted, and the arrest was expunged.

Then, in February 2024, this monster brutally stalked and murdered an innocent nursing student out for a run.

Bottom line: this gang member and future murderer was allowed into our country by Democrats, allowed to stay in the country by Democrats (even after an arrest), and then flown to his desired destination by Democrats on the taxpayers’ dime.

If our own government’s depraved indifference to the safety of its citizens is not a “political controversy,” then nothing is.

Nevertheless, because MSNBC sees Laken Riley as a necessary broken egg in a social justice omelet dedicated to flying millions of unvetted illegals into swing states to create future Democrat voters, here’s the MSNBC headline: “Laken Riley’s killer never stood a chance.”

Here’s the sub-headline: “For all the political controversy surrounding Jose Ibarra, the outcome of this trial was never in doubt.”

With her own government conspiring against her, the only person who never stood a chance was Laken Riley.

To even imply this murderer was convicted for reasons other than the fact he is guilty of the crime is outrageous and staggeringly cruel towards a family still reeling from a tragedy aided and abetted by the Biden-Harris White House.

And if there is any room to point to political shenanigans in this case, it worked to this murderer’s benefit by way of Democrat Deborah Gonzalez, the local district attorney — another Soros-funded woketard — who refused to push for the death penalty in this case because it might cause “collateral consequences to undocumented defendants.”

Thankfully, earlier this month, this heartless sociopath lost her reelection bid by 20 points to her Republican challenger.

The response to this MSNBC article was swift and accurate:

Since the controversy exploded, MSNBC has proved itself corrupt once again by changing the headline and sub-headline without noting the change.

MSNBC’s parent company Comcast recently announced MSNBC and other cable networks will be spun off into a separate corporation. It should be spun off into the trash.

No matter how much you try to hate the corporate media, you will never hate them half as much as they hate you.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.