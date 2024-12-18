Nolte: Somehow, PolitiFact’s ‘Lie of the Year’ Is *Not* ‘Biden’s Sharp as a Tack’

PolitiFact, a disgraced, fake, far-left, unofficial propaganda arm of the Democrat Party, released its “Lie of the Year” this week, and to the surprise of no one, it’s just another lame, desperate, and dishonest attack on Donald Trump.

If you were to ask any Normal Person what the biggest lie of 2024 was, there’s no question they would point to the widespread lie told by the corporate media, the White House, and Democrat Party that Joe Biden is sharp as a tack and ready to serve four more years — or — Biden’s repeated claim he would not pardon his criminal son, Hunter Biden.

But this is PolitiFact we are talking about, an outlet so dishonest it still has not retracted its 2017 “Lie of the Year,” which falsely accused Trump of lying when he said the Russia Collusion Hoax was a hoax.

PolitiFact still hasn’t retracted its 2020 “Lie of the Year,” which falsely claimed that those of us lied who said COVID was not as deadly as the experts claimed.

Out of 16 “Lies of the Year,” PolitiFact has only dinged Democrats twice and the corporate media never.

If you want a real laugh, 2015’s Lie of the Year was “various statements” made by Donald Trump.

Nothing about inflation being transitory. Nothing about any of this…

This year’s “Lie of the Year” is a comical choice supported by a patently desperate sleight of hand:

And so, with a brazen disregard for facts, Donald Trump and his running mate repeatedly peddled a created story that in Springfield, Ohio, Haitian immigrants were eating pet dogs and cats. Rebuttals did not diminish the consequences: Dozens of bomb threats at schools, grocery stores, and government buildings. Pleas from locals to leave them alone. A continued lack of constructive debate on immigration and border control issues. [emphasis added]

And yet, for some reason — gee, I can’t imagine why — PolitiFact buries the fact that those bomb threats, every one of them, was a hoax phoned in from overseas.

“At least 33 separate bomb threats, each one of which has been responded to, and each one of whom has been found as a hoax,” Gov. Mike DeWine (R-OH) said. “So, 33 threats, 33 hoaxes. I want to make that very, very clear. None of these had any validity at all.”

Why would PolitiFact bury such a vital piece of information under more than 50 — 50! — paragraphs? I’ll tell you why: because the fact those bomb threats were overseas hoaxes obviously designed to hurt Trump’s reelection chances (i.e., actual election interference) diminishes the phony narrative that Trump’s “Lie of the Year” resulted in an explosion of racial hatred against those poor Haitians.

I don’t know if Haitians were eating cats and dogs. I’ll tell you what I do know… If the regime media knew for a fact that Haitians were eating cats and dogs, they would still tell us it wasn’t happening.

