Nolte: ‘Original Sin’ Authors Change Their Story … Again

The coauthors of Original Sin, Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson, are floating a whole new excuse for why the regime media tried to gaslight the public into believing the brain-dead Joe Biden was the best Joe Biden ever.

Because I have something that resembles a life, I probably missed a few of their trial balloon excuses, but by my count, the clown car of excuses adds up to three…

ONE! : I, Jake “The Brave” Tapper, was one of the few brave firefighters in the media to bravely cover the story of Joe Biden’s infirmities, and I did so bravely. And I bravely say this bravely with brave humility. And there is plenty of video documenting my brave bravery.

Not that tape!

Ahem.

Not that tape either!

Okay, Jake, which tape would you like us to run?

TWO! I, Jake “The Innocent” Tapper, was too trusting. We were fooled, see? All of us, see? Our sources lied to us, s—

Don’t credible journalists burn sources who lie to them to ensure sources stop lying to them?

—ee? I was told Joe Biden was fine, and because I am a trusting and unassuming soul, I believed it. Don’t hate me for believing! And this will never happen again. Watch me be a reporter now: Where are Donald Trump’s health records!? That’s the real question, the only one that matters!

But Normal People all over the country saw what you saw, Jake, and they knew Biden had no business being anywhere but in a memory care unit. Still, you chose to not only tell us our eyes and ears were lying, but you shamed and bullied us for making fun of a man’s stutter. How could anyone with an IQ above room temperature not know what those videos clearly portrayed?

THREE! I, Jake Tapper, was bullied and a helpless victim of groupthink!

Yep, that’s the latest, floated by Tapper’s co-author Alex Thompson:

They [right-of-center and conservative-leaning independent media] say it’s all liberal media and that there’s much more of an ideological mission—you know, uniting conspiracies. And I do think that in come cases some reporters let their ideological leanings affect their reporting. But I do agree that the groupthink around Washington is self-reinforcing, and the intimidation by the White House, and by feeling like you’re ostracized and not just by potential sources and potentially losing access, but also by your peers and colleagues who are giving you side-eye.

What a load of shit.

Riddle me this, Alex:

There is not a single instance—not one—where the legacy media went hard after a Democrat during a time when going hard at that Democrat could in any way hurt that Democrat’s hold on power, hurt the Democrat party’s hold on power, or benefit a Republican.

Not once has this happened, not in decades.

Of course, the media knew Biden was brain-dead. Of course, the media lied to us. You think we’re stupid? And what is groupthink if not something worse than a conspiracy, but The Way Things Are? We all saw it. All of us. There it was, the biggest scandal in presidential history and also the most blatantly obvious, and you serial liars still chose to gaslight and bully us. You whored out your credibility for the same reason you always whore out your credibility: to benefit Democrats.

But now it’s over, y’all.

We see you.

We all do.

We all know how the fake media operate.

The regime media have spent the last decades serially lying to us, getting crucial story after crucial story deliberately wrong, all to the benefit of their fascist, leftist agenda. And now no one listens to them anymore, and these two jokers aren’t moving many books.

The best part of the video comes at the end, when Bari Weiss sticks it in both their asses:

I think that one of the things that is kind of baffling about this story, is it’s so much, in the end, about groupthink and cowardice. Because normal, ordinary Americans who will watch the clip of him—you remember, when he was in the field with Georgia Meloni and those other people and he’s sort of stumbling and doesn’t know where to go—anyone can watch those 15-second clips—they don’t need any sources in Washington to know that person is infirm and certainly not capable of being the president of the United States.

But Jake Tapper and the rest of the media did see that video, did nod in agreement as the White House called that video a nonsensical “cheap fake,” and still lied and lied and lied and lied and then wrote a lying book to cover their lies, and they can all go straight to Hell.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.