Former Qatari Prime Minister: Israelis ‘Have a Right to Live in Their Land’

US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber al-Thani hold a joint press conference in Doha on February 14, 2010. Clinton warned Iran in a speech at the US-Islamic World forum in Doha that Washington is working with its partners on moves to convince the Islamic republic to change course in its nuclear drive. AFP PHOTO/KARIM JAAFAR (Photo credit should read KARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty Images)
KARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty

by Breitbart Jerusalem6 Apr 20180

The Jerusalem Post reports: Former Qatari prime minister Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani stated on Twitter Wednesday that Israelis have the right to live in their own land, as do the Palestinians. These statements came days after similar remarks by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

In a series of Arabic tweets about the state of Qatar in relation to its neighbors in the region, Hamad wrote, “…Israelis have a right to live in their land in peace and safety, this is my conviction. I’ve had this conviction for many long years, and I still do.”

However, he also lamented that Qatar has “become a laughing stock that is blackmailed,” and that it “wastes our money on ill-conceived agreements and by paying lobbies to influential countries.” He went on to say that when discussing Israel’s right to safety in its land with said influential countries, “We are timid in mentioning that the Palestinians have their rights as well.”

