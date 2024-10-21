At Least 21 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Johnson’s Chicago

At least 21 people were shot, five of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 reported that the first of the weekend’s fatal shootings occurred at 8:41 p.m. Saturday “in the 3800-block of S Ellis Avenue.” Two men opened fire on a 32-year-old man, striking him numerous times in the chest. He was transported to a hospital, where he died.

The second fatal shooting occurred around 2:00 a.m. Sunday and involved a 36-year-old man who had been shot in the chest. He, too, was taken to hospital and died there.

Two hours later, just after 4:00 a.m. Sunday, a 23-year-old with numerous gunshot wounds was found “in the 8500-block of S. Saginaw Avenue.” He died after being transported to the hospital.

The weekend’s fourth fatal shooting occurred just after 8:00 p.m. at “the Morse CTA Red Line stop on the North Side.” A 27-year-old was standing outside when someone opened fire on him from inside an SUV, fatally wounding him.

CBS News noted that the final shooting death of the weekend occurred “near 56th Street and Maplewood Avenue,” where a 14-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy were walking. Two suspects opened fire on the teens, striking the 17-year-old numerous times and grazing the 14-year-old with one bullet. The 17-year-old succumbed to his wounds.

The Chicago Sun-Times pointed out that 462 people have been killed in Chicago thus far in 2024.

