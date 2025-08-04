Concealed Carry Permit Holder Kills Shooter Who Opened Fire on Party

A concealed carry permit holder shot and killed one of two shooters who opened fire on a party shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday in the Chicago suburb of Harvey.

CBS News reported two suspects arrived outside a house party and began shooting, leaving six wounded. (A report from ABC 7 places the number of wounded at five rather than six.)

A concealed carry permit holder who was at the party returned fire, killing one of the two suspects and leaving the second injured.

ABC 7 noted that a four-year-old boy was among the wounded, but his injuries are non-life-threatening.

The house party took place at a resident “on the corner of 145th and Des Plaines.” Police believe there may be a connection between House Party attack and a shooting that left a man dead Sunday morning.

Twenty-eight-year-old Jeremiah R. Adtutubofah was killed Sunday morning and police wonder if the murder may have been retaliatory.

