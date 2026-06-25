Rep. James Comer (R-KY) is demanding documents from the ATF related to alleged Biden-era communications with Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety.

Comer, who is House Oversight Committee chair, is leading a panel in the investigation.

FOX News reported that the panel is particularly looking into whether “a now-defunct Biden office may have collaborated with Everytown to help facilitate its lawsuit with the city of Chicago against the gunmaker Glock Inc.”

In a June 24, 2026, letter to the ATF, Comer wrote: “These records will inform the Committee as to whether the Biden Administration and Everytown colluded to attack private gun manufacturing companies through lawfare to circumvent Second Amendment rights.”

In complying with the demands of the letter, the ATF must hand over:

All documents and communications between any individual employed at the ATF, Everytown for Gun Safety, and Everytown Law related to the “Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act,” “PLCAA,” “Chicago litigation,” “Glock switches,” “auto sear,” “conversion devices,” “gun control litigation,” “Illinois Firearms Industry Responsibility Act,” “IFIRA,” “gun retailers,” “Smith & Wesson,” and “Ruger.”

On March 19, 2024, Breitbart News reported on Chicago’s lawsuit against Glock, noting that the city partnered with partnered with Everytown in the lawsuit.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.