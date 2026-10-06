Alleged Intruder Corners Homeowner, Gets Shot Dead

An alleged intruder was shot dead Sunday around 10:40 p.m. after cornering a homeowner in Lytle, Texas.

KSAT reported that police were called “for a disturbance after 10:30 p.m.” When they arrived at the address they found a child with knife wounds then heard gunshots at another residence.

The homeowner at the second residence then walked outside and told police he had shot an alleged intruder.

The Lytle Police Department put out a release, noting, “The suspect from the initial disturbance, who appeared aggressive and out of control according to witnesses, fled the residence and entered another residence just a couple of houses away. He had no connection to that residence; it appears to have been selected at random.”

They added, “After entering the residence and cornering the homeowner, the homeowner used a firearm to protect his life and the life of his family.”

The alleged intruder, who was 36 years of age, died at the scene.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.