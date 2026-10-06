At least 22 people were reportedly shot, two of them fatally, Friday into Sunday in Democrat-run Chicago, Illinois.

“At least two people were killed and 20 others were hurt in Chicago weekend shootings as of midday Sunday. The ages of the victims range from 14 to 64 years old,” CBS News reported Sunday

The outlet noted that the first fatal shooting of the weekend was a 49-year-old man who was shot just before 7 p.m. Friday while “inside a residence in the 7900 block of South of Hermitage Avenue.” The man lived long enough to be transported to a hospital, then succumbed to his wounds.

Around 5:20 a.m. Saturday the weekend’s second fatal shooting took place. Someone entered a residence “in the 3000 block of North Lotus Avenue” and shot a 60-year-old, killing him. The shooting suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

WATCH — Everyone Sees Chicago as a War Zone, Except for the Democrats Running It:

ABC 7 pointed to a Friday night shooting in which the victim survived and noted that two people have been charged in the incident. Police say the two men shot a 64-year-old man about 6:30 p.m. “in a parking garage in the 400 block of East Illinois Street in Streeterville.”

The same two suspects are believed to be tied to other armed robberies Friday night. One of the suspects is 22 years of age and the second is 16.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.