Alleged Intruder Hospitalized After Being Shot by Homeowner

An alleged intruder was hospitalized after being shot by a South Glen Falls, New York, homeowner Tuesday morning shortly after 4:30 a.m.

The Times Union reported that New York State Troopers responded to the residence after a call about a home intrusion. On arriving they found the alleged intruder had been shot.

WRGB pointed out that “investigators determined that an individual unknown to the homeowner went inside the home and was shot by the homeowner.”

The wounded alleged intruder was transported to Albany Medical Center for treatment. Syracuse.com noted that the alleged intruder’s gunshot wound is not thought to be life-threatening.

No one else in the home was injured in the incident.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.