VIDEO: Alleged Thieves Flee Under Barrage of Bullets After Jewelry Store Owner Opens Fire

A group of alleged thieves who drove a truck into a jewelry store just before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday had to flee under a barrage of bullets as the store owner opened fire.

The incident occurred in Lynwood, Washington.

FOX 13 reported that the suspects allegedly drove around in circles in the parking then accelerated, driving a white truck through the front of the store “sending glass flying and store employees running.”

Masked suspects then allegedly ran into the store through the gap created by the white truck, and the store owner opened fire.

FOX News published surveillance video:

In addition to the white pickup, police believe the suspects were in “a black BMW SUV and a silver Toyota or Infiniti sedan” and are searching for both those vehicles.

KINK 5 pointed out that law enforcement is unsure if any of the alleged thieves were wounded by the store owner’s gunfire.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever-action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.