On November 24, 2026, Gov. Mike DeWine (R) signed legislation to bring Ohio in line with the ATF’s relaxed suppressor acquisition guidelines.

Breitbart News reported that, on October 9, 2026, the ATF issued new guidelines in response to an August 5, 2026, court ruling wherein U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas Judge James Wesley Hendrix found registration requirements for suppressors and short-barreled rifles and shotguns “unconstitutional.”

The new guidance said:

Although the district court’s injunction applies only to plaintiffs and certain other specified persons, the Department has determined to exercise its enforcement discretion to create greater uniformity, consistent with the Attorney General’s statement today. Consequently, effective October 9, 2026, ATF will no longer require individuals to seek ATF approval under the NFA before making or transferring short-barreled rifles, short-barreled shotguns, or silencers, and “any other weapon[s]” as defined in 26 U.S.C. § 5845(e).

After the new guidelines were issued, ATF Director Robert Cekeda told Breitbart News, “…There are a number of states that still require the making or transfer of a suppressor, short-barreled rifle, or short-barreled shotgun, or ‘any other weapon[s]’ to be done via Form 1 or Form 4. ATF does not have the authority to override those states or make them comply with our reading of what the ruling did or the policy that we put forth.”

Ohio was one of the states that continued cumbersome restrictions on suppressors, SBRs, and SBSs. However, now that Senate Bill 214 has been signed, the state-level purchase restrictions will go away.

SB 214 was sponsored by state Sen. Kyle Koehler (R) and Ammoland summed up the bill as one “[addressing] a conflict between Ohio’s firearms laws and recent changes in federal National Firearms Act enforcement.”

Buckeye Firearms noted “the new law will go into effect in 90 days….[and then] law-abiding individuals will be able to purchase, possess, and use suppressors, SBRs, and SBSs without the special state-law restrictions previously imposed on these items.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.