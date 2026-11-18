Bangladesh deployed paramilitary forces before a planned Awami League “lockdown,” as supporters of Sheikh Hasina demanded her return and authorities blamed them for arson and bomb attacks.

Ousted prime minister Hasina requested a passport to return from India in December but the government has not granted her request.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman urged “democratic forces” to resist the Awami League, while observers warned Hasina’s return could energize her supporters amid economic distress and unrest.

The prospective return of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina to Bangladesh is still a month away, but the new government is already rolling out paramilitary forces and blaming Hasina supporters for a wave of arson and bomb attacks.

Hasina was driven out of office in August 2024 by violent protests. She has lived in exile in India ever since. Her once-dominant political party, the Awami League, was banned from participating in Bangladeshi elections even though it remained one of the largest parties in the country. Hasina was sentenced to death in absentia for allegedly ordering the police to use lethal force against protesters.

Hasina has long spoken of returning to Bangladesh and this month she formally requested a passport so she could come back in December. She claimed she would surrender herself to the police when she arrived to face the charges against her.

The government has not yet granted Hasina’s passport request and her supporters have taken to demonstrating in the streets to demand her return. A major nationwide demonstration or “lockdown” is planned for Thursday, which prompted the government to call out its paramilitary forces.

The Dhaka Tribune reported at least four people have been killed in “separate incidents of political violence” over the past two days, including bodily assaults and “crude bomb attacks.”

Two of the people allegedly murdered by Awami League activists were leaders in the ruling BNP party. They were killed while participating in a motorcycle procession to protest against earlier incidents of Awami League violence.

Another victim was killed when unknown attackers set fire to the bus he was sleeping in, while the fourth died from severe burn wounds during a “blockade” action on a highway.

A wave of arson attacks was reported in the town of Tungipara after police arrested several pro-Hasina activists. The police station in Tungipara was stormed and vandalized by demonstrators.

Other vandalism and bomb attacks were reported against branches of Grameen Bank, the community development bank founded by Muhammad Yunus, who was the interim prime minister of Bangladesh from Hasina’s ouster until the February 2026 election.

Yunus was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 for helping poor Bangladeshis obtain loans from his banking network. During his time as interim prime minister, he was accused of running an authoritarian government that oppressed dissidents and skeptical journalists while going soft on Islamist militants and terrorists. The Bangladeshi economy withered under Yunus and the Awami League faithful have long regarded him as corrupt.

Tuesday was the first anniversary of Hasina’s death sentence. Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed accused Awami League leaders living abroad of using the anniversary to incite their followers to violence.

The current prime minister of Bangladesh, Tarique Rahman, on Wednesday called for unity among “democratic forces” to prevent the “resurgence” of Hasina and her Awami League.

“These terrorists have once again engaged in acts of terror against the country and its people,” Rahman said in an address to parliament.

The prime minister asked Bangladesh’s other parties to “unite in the spirit of 2024, when we drove the autocratic forces out of this country, and ensure that those forces are decisively defeated.”

Rahman asked lawmakers from his BNP party to return to their districts, maintain a visible presence on the streets, and coordinate with local grassroots leaders to push back against the Awami League “lockdown.”

This week’s demonstrations could be an appetizer for unrest to come in December, if Hasina insists on returning to Bangladesh, whether she has a valid passport or not.

Writing at Firstpost on Wednesday, author Utpal Kumar credited the 79-year-old Hasina with making a “reckless, even suicidal decision” that could turn into a “political masterstroke.”

“The mere prospect of her return has begun to stir the Awami League from its political slumber. Her supporters, long silent, scattered and scared, are beginning to regroup,” Kumar noted.

“Economic distress, rising living costs and renewed street protests have created an increasingly combustible political environment. And it is precisely in this turmoil that Hasina sees an opportunity. She sees in Bangladesh’s gathering turbulence an opening for political resurrection. It is a dangerous gamble,” he judged.

Kumar noted that the Awami League and BNP have been slapping each other around for decades each hanging on to about 30 percent popular support after losing a power struggle. In 2018, Hasina neutralized her biggest political rival and former friend, Khaleda Zia, by throwing her in jail for the last six years of her life on corruption charges.

Prime Minister Rahman is Zia’s son and might relish the chance for a bit of payback but, if he jails or executes Hasina, he could turn her into a martyr and detonate her following. The Awami League seems intent on proving it is primed to explode in December.