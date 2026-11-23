South Korean Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin resigned after last-minute anti-AI cheating rules caused confusion and anxiety during the annual college entrance exam.

The rule changes followed a rash of AI cheating scandals, and the suicide of a celebrated student accused of cheating to achieve a perfect law-school entrance score.

Choi accepted responsibility after 111 suspected cheaters were caught with prohibited devices, while lawmakers criticized his admission that he was too old to keep up with technology.

South Korean Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin resigned Sunday due to the chaos unleashed by last-minute rule changes intended to prevent students from using artificial intelligence (AI) to cheat on college entrance exams.

“As the minister in charge, I believe I cannot escape criticism that we failed to prepare in advance. Now that the exam has concluded, I feel a deep sense of responsibility and am offering my resignation,” Choi said in a statement released after President Lee Jae-myung accepted his offer to resign. Choi was out of office an hour after he announced his intention to step down.

South Korea held its annual college entrance exam, the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), last week. The test is widely known as the “Suneung,” after its Korean abbreviation.

About half a million students took the exam last Thursday at a time of heightened public concern about the use of electronic devices to cheat on tests. Over the past month, two university candidates were caught using AI glasses to cheat on their entrance exams, and a man named Han Won-seok admitted he achieved an astronomically high score on his exam to become a tax accountant by cheating with AI tools.

“I used a microcamera to photograph the test questions and sent them to an AI, then checked my answers on my smartphone to commit the cheating,” Han said in a video confession a few days before the Suneung test was held.

“His confession, days ahead of the Suneung, prompted authorities to introduce last-minute measures to prevent cheating during the national exam.

On the very day of the Suneung test, a 32-year-old Seoul National University dental student named Lee Jin-woo was found dead in a Seoul motel, having apparently committed suicide.

Lee became a national celebrity after achieving a perfect score on the Legal Education Eligibility Test (LEET), South Korea’s gateway exam for law school, an accomplishment he credited to a massive “cognitive shift” that focused his mind after he spent three weeks on a cross-country trip without his smartphone. He even wrote a best-selling self-help book about his highly effective study habits, and on the day of his suicide, he had been scheduled to perform a livestream demonstration of his academic skills.

After Han Won-seok admitted to using AI to cheat on his tax accounting exam, Lee faced accusations of using similar cheating tactics to notch his perfect score on the LEET. The police investigation of fraud and cheating allegations against Lee is proceeding despite his death.

The rash of AI cheating scandals, and especially Lee’s shocking suicide, prompted South Korea’s education ministry to take some rather drastic measures to prevent AI cheating on the annual college entrance exam.

Many of those changes were not announced until the day before the test, which caused a great deal of confusion and anxiety among students. The Suneung is a landmark event in the life of young South Koreans whose life plans depend on getting into a good school.

This year’s college hopefuls were panicked by a blizzard of last-minute changes to the exam protocols, including dress code changes to thwart the use of hidden cameras and spot inspections of their eyewear to look for smart glasses.

On the day of the exam, the South Korean government sent out three nationwide disaster alerts to every mobile phone in the country, with the goal of catching cheaters by forcing their smartphones to ring while they were taking the Suneung exam. This did nothing to relieve the sense of anxiety among students on exam day.

Even though Choi took responsibility for the chaos unleashed by these last-minute changes, the Education Ministry announced Friday that 111 suspected cheaters were caught with prohibited electronic devices during the Suneung exams.

Choi’s resignation was partially prompted by criticism from parliament, after an awkward hearing last week in which the 72-year-old education minister said he was simply too old to keep up with the latest advances in technology to catch AI cheaters.

The Education Ministry said Choi was just trying to express sympathy for “the difficulties CSAT supervisors face in dealing with cheating involving miniature cameras and similar devices,” but his remarks prompted demands from lawmakers and social media celebrities to replace him with someone younger and more tech-savvy.