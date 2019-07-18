VIDEO: Gulf Cartel Smugglers Carry Bundles of Marijuana Toward Texas Border

A pair of videos leaked by citizen journalists in northern Mexico revealed a group of Gulf Cartel smugglers carrying several bundles of marijuana toward the banks of the Rio Grande. It remains unclear if the smugglers successfully made it across the border.

A Gulf Cartel member recorded the videos which videos capture a group of smugglers making their way toward the banks of the Rio Grande near the border city of Miguel Aleman, Tamaulipas. The border community is located immediately south of Roma, Texas. The videos were first published by the @LaVozDelPueblo a social media account used by citizen journalists to document the activities of drug cartels in northern Mexico.

As Breitbart News reported, Miguel Aleman is considered as one of the main drug and human smuggling corridors used by the Gulf Cartel. The criminal organization favors that crossing area due to the lack of physical barriers. there. The smuggling activity also brings its share of violence to the region.

In March, Gulf Cartel gunmen kidnapped one of the city councilmen from Miguel Aleman and later released a video where they interrogated him, Breitbart News reported. The politician’s remains have not been found.

In January, more than 30 cartel gunmen died during a series of fierce gun battles between the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas and the Gulf Cartel. A large number of the murdered cartel gunmen were incinerated during the clash where it is believed that cartel gunmen used grenades and incendiary devices, Breitbart News reported.

