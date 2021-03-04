Eight Migrants Arrested After Multi-Agency Police Pursuit in Texas

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents teamed up with state and local law enforcement officers to interdict a dangerous human smuggling incident. A lengthy police pursuit involving multiple agencies led to the arrest of two smugglers.

Cotulla Station Border Patrol agents responded to a request for assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety and the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office regarding a human smuggling attempt that resulted in a police chase, according to information obtained from Laredo Sector Border Patrol officials.

#USBP Laredo Sector agents requested assistance from @TxDPS (DPS) and La Salle County Sheriff’s Office (LSCSO) regarding a dangerous human smuggling attempt that ended near Pearsall,TX on Interstate 35 (I-35). more https://t.co/22edDA0LaN@USBPChiefLRT pic.twitter.com/yHcrcO0XZW — CBP South Texas (@CBPSouthTexas) March 3, 2021

The pursuit began on Tuesday afternoon when agents attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle near Interstate 35 and Farm to Market Road 133. The driver failed to yield and attempted to flee on Interstate 35, officials reported. La Salle County Sheriff’s Office deputies joined the pursuit near mile-marker 62. The driver exited the highway about six miles later and then re-entered the highway one mile after that.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens and a Frisco County Constable Precinct 2 deputy also joined the pursuit.

About 33 miles later, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper deployed a vehicle immobilization device at the 102 mile marker. Police surrounded the vehicle and took eight people into custody who had been packed into the four-door sedan.

Agents conducted immigration interviews and identified six of the occupants as Mexican nationals illegally present in the United States. They also identified the driver and front-seat passengers as U.S. citizens.

Officials report the passenger has an active arrest warrant. Agents turned that person over to the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office for extradition. Frisco County Constable’s Office Precinct 2 seized the smuggling vehicle. Officials did not disclose the disposition of the driver.

“This case highlights the outstanding level of teamwork and collaboration between law enforcement agencies in our area,” Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent Matthew Hudak said in a written statement. Working together, we are better able to keep our communities and our country safer.”