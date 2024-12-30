Strong Currents Push U.S.-Bound Cuban Boat into Mexican Beach Resort Area

Strong sea currents diverted a makeshift boat filled with 12 Cuban migrants who were trying to reach the United States. After a week at sea, the migrants landed in the Tulum, Quintana Roo, Mexican beach resort area.

Last week, local and federal forces rescued 12 Cuban migrants who had washed ashore in Tulum, not far from a local resort.

Local authorities and Mexican military forces rushed to the scene to help the migrants, provide first aid, and then transport them to the regional offices of Mexico’s National Migration Institute (INM).

The migrants had left Cuba six days before intending to reach the United States to claim asylum. Strong currents pushed their small boat toward Mexican waters.

The incident comes as immigration continues to be a hot topic in Mexico, where officials are bracing for mass deportations upon the arrival of the Trump administration in January. Additionally, U.S. President-Elect Donald J. Trump threatened Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum with tariffs if her country did not take action to stop the number of migrants from other countries using Mexico to reach the U.S. border and claim asylum.

Mexican officials have dismissed the threats in public and tried to appear strong before news cameras. However, there has been much tension within Mexico’s government over the expected switch in binational relations. As Breitbart Texas reported, Mexican consular officials announced this week a new panic button app that Mexican migrants in the United States could use to request consular and legal help if they are facing deportation or the threat of it from U.S. authorities.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.