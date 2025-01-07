GRAPHIC: NGO Finds Burning Body in Mexican Cartel Crematorium near Texas Border

Members of an NGO who search for clandestine gravesites found a burning body in a covert crematorium near the Texas border. The discovery is the latest of its kind in the border city of Reynosa, Tamaulipas, where the Gulf Cartel has a long history of disposing of its victims by incinerating them.

The discovery took place over the weekend when the NGO, Amor Por Los Desaparecidos, announced that they had found a “cocina” which is slang for a clandestine crematorium used by cartel members to incinerate their victims. The group reported that they had found a human torso that was still smoking in the area where they found numerous bone fragments.

The group reported that the scene was a large-scale operation where numerous bodies are believed to have been incinerated. Unlike other crematoriums where cartel gunmen used barrels or other structures to incinerate bodies, they dug shallow holes where they used wood and other materials to incinerate the bodies.

After the discovery, Tamaulipas state officials took over the scene to document it and collect the remains as part of a new investigation.

As Breitbart Texas reported, the Gulf Cartel has a long history of using clandestine crematoriums to dispose of their victims. In the past, they have used rural areas, ranches, and even abandoned houses inside Reynosa to dispose of their victims. Most of these cases are covered up by Mexico’s government, which does not add these killings to their crime statistics as a way to lower them and claim that the country is safe artificially.

The NGO Amor Por Los Desaparecidos has been very active in Reynosa, where they have found dozens of clandestine gravesites and crematoriums in the past year. The group has previously claimed that they are only looking to bring closure to the thousands of families that have been touched by the thousands of cartel abductions that continue to plague the border state of Tamaulipas.

