Texas Capitol Locked Down After Threats to Lawmakers, One Person Arrested

Law enforcement officers locked down and evacuated the Texas Capitol Saturday afternoon due to a threat against lawmakers planning to attend the “No Kings” rally. The grounds re-opened and the protest continued after Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested a man in connection to the threat.

A traffic stop near La Grange, Texas, led to the arrest of a man who allegedly made threats against lawmakers planning to attend the “No Kings” protest scheduled for Saturday evening in Austin. La Grange is located about 65 miles southeast of the Texas Capital City.

Troopers briefly shut down and evacuated the Capitol and the grounds until the threat was resolved. Breitbart Texas’s Randy Clark is in Austin to cover the demonstration and observed the closed grounds when he arrived.

Clark reported the grounds re-opened later in the afternoon and protesters began to stream onto the Capitol grounds.

DPS officials say there is no longer a threat, but the investigation remains ongoing. Breitbart Texas reached out to DPS officials for additional information. None was available at press time. Officials pledged to release more details when they are available.

The threat against Texas lawmakers comes on the same day that a Minnesota man allegedly shot and killed the speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives and her husband. The man also allegedly shot and wounded a state senator and his wife, Breitbart reported.

A nationwide manhunt is underway as police in South Dakota search for Vance Boelter, who police identified as the alleged shooter, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported.

Police say Boelter may be a passenger in a maroon Buick. Another “person of interest” is said to be driving the Buick.

In Austin, the “No Kings” protest kicked off with a speech from Texas Democrat Congressman Lloyd Doggett, Clark reported.