U.S. Consulate Warns About Cartel Aerial Bombing Attack in Mexico — Mexican Government Silent

The U.S. Consulate in Tijuana sounded the alarm about a terrorist cartel attack involving explosive devices that caused various blasts near the beach hotspot of Playas de Tijuana. Mexican authorities have remained silent and have not released any information on the attack, which targeted a state police building.

The attack took place on Wednesday shortly before 8 p.m., when a group of cartel gunmen used drones to drop explosive devices on the headquarters of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Baja California Attorney General’s Office in the Playas de Tijuana area. According to the Mexican news outlet El Diario de Juarez, the drone attack was followed by the sound of gunfire. Authorities have yet to reveal whether it was the authorities trying to shoot down the drones or if it was cartel gunmen during the attack.

During the attack, the U.S. Consulate in Tijuana issued an alert on social media and messaging apps to U.S. citizens, warning them about the ongoing attack and advising them to avoid the area.

In contrast, Mexican authorities did not issue any alerts or warnings to the public, despite Playas de Tijuana being a tourist hotspot known for its beaches, bars, and restaurants. On Thursday, Mexican authorities revealed that the attack only damaged vehicles but did not injure any officers.

The terror-style aerial bombing attack comes just days after Breitbart Texas reported that cartel gunmen left two banners addressed to FBI Director Kash Patel, warning about attacks on U.S. citizens in response to raids and seizures against the criminal organization by Mexican authorities acting on pressure from the U.S. government.

