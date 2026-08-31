Dawn Buckingham: The ‘Texas Engine’ — Fueling, Feeding, and Fortifying America

Every American depends on three things that are so fundamental they often go unnoticed until they are threatened: dependable energy, a secure food supply, and a safe nation.

A nation that cannot fuel itself, feed itself, or fortify itself cannot remain prosperous for long. If the lights go out, if grocery shelves empty and prices spike because supply chains fail, if critical infrastructure becomes vulnerable, the consequences are felt in every community. These challenges are often discussed separately, but they are deeply connected.

As Texas Land Commissioner, I lead the Texas General Land Office (GLO), the oldest state agency in Texas. Most Americans are unfamiliar with the work we do, yet the agency’s responsibilities touch all three of these pillars in ways that extend far beyond our state’s borders.

The GLO manages more than 13 million acres of state land and mineral interests, oversees more than 3,400 miles of shoreline, administers major disaster recovery programs, serves veterans through the Veterans Land Board, and manages assets that generate billions of dollars for public education through the Permanent School Fund. The work may begin with land stewardship, but its impact reaches into some of the most important issues facing our country.

First, America must remain fueled by continuing to produce abundant, reliable, and affordable energy.

Texas plays an outsized role in that effort. Our state leads the nation in oil and natural gas production, refining capacity, and a growing portfolio of emerging energy technologies. Energy production on state lands generates revenue that supports Texas public education while helping provide the oil, natural gas, and other resources that power homes, businesses, farms, manufacturers, and modern innovations.

Energy security is national security. Every barrel produced domestically is one less barrel that must come from unstable regions or strategic competitors. Nations that cannot serve their own energy needs become dependent on competitors and adversaries. Every investment in American energy strengthens our economy, supports jobs, and reduces our vulnerability to foreign influence.

That is why Texas continues to pursue an all-of-the-above approach to energy. Traditional oil and natural gas production remain essential, but so do investments in innovation and emerging technologies. The GLO has helped advance projects involving carbon capture and storage, critical rare earth minerals, and uses for produced water that support continued energy production.

The GLO, in partnership with USA Rare Earth and the Trump administration, is working to end China’s monopoly on rare earth minerals. China currently controls more than 90% of rare earth magnet production. These elements are essential in powering everyday electronics like smartphones, all the way to complex technology like military fighter jets.

These efforts help ensure that future generations inherit an energy system that is competitive, resilient, and capable of meeting growing demand.

The same lands that help power our economy also support another national priority: food security.

America’s agricultural strength depends on reliable infrastructure, responsible resource management, and access to affordable energy. Farmers and ranchers rely on water to nourish their crops and livestock, fuel to operate equipment, electricity to process and store products, and transportation networks to move food across the country.

Food security is often discussed as an agricultural issue, but it is also a land and resource issue. Energy costs, water availability, infrastructure development, and responsible stewardship all play a role in ensuring Americans have access to affordable, dependable food supplies.

In Texas, those responsibilities frequently intersect. Texas leads the U.S. in cattle inventory and beef production. The GLO leases land for grazing and farming and uses the revenue gained from those leases to fund public education in Texas. Whether managing natural resources, conducting surveying work, or helping protect critical water supplies, the GLO’s work contributes to the broader systems that support agricultural productivity and economic growth. A nation that can feed itself is stronger, more stable, and better prepared to withstand disruptions at home and abroad.

The third pillar is one that has become increasingly impossible to ignore: America must remain fortified.

While our armed forces remain the greatest in the world, national security extends well beyond military readiness. It encompasses the state of our borders, infrastructure, supply chains, strategic assets, domestic energy production, and cybersecurity.

Texas occupies a unique position in each of these areas. Our state is home to critical energy infrastructure, major ports, strategic transportation corridors, and the majority of our nation’s southern border. The security of these assets affects not only Texans but Americans across the country.

The GLO has worked with state and federal partners to support public safety and law enforcement efforts on state-owned land along the border. We have assisted and led initiatives aimed at combating cartel activity, human trafficking, and other criminal operations that threaten communities on both sides of the border.

Beyond the border, Texas lands and coastal resources carry national importance. The Gulf Coast serves as one of America’s most significant energy and trade hubs. The industries operating there help power our nation’s economy, support domestic manufacturing, and connect American products to global markets. The fortification of our coast is vitally important, which is why the GLO is working with the United States Army Corps of Engineers to build the largest infrastructure project ever conceived, the Coastal Texas Project. This plan will be a combination of storm risk management systems including surge barriers, as well as beach restoration and renourishment efforts along our entire coastline.

The common thread running through all of these responsibilities is stewardship.

For nearly two centuries, the Texas GLO has managed resources that support economic growth, public education, infrastructure, and public safety, the same national priorities that affect every American household.

The challenges facing our country may evolve, but the foundations of prosperity remain the same: dependable energy, secure food systems, and the infrastructure and resources to protect both.

The Texas GLO plays a critical role in each—leveraging state lands and resources to strengthen our economy, advance energy and food security, and protect Texas and our nation.

Everything else depends on it.

Dr. Dawn Buckingham serves as the elected commissioner of the Texas General Land Office. The General Land Office manages state lands, operates the Alamo, helps Texans who are recovering from natural disasters, helps fund Texas public education through the Permanent School Fund, provides benefits to Texas Veterans, and manages the vast Texas coast. Follow the GLO on Twitter @txglo and Dr. Buckingham at @DrBuckinghamTX.