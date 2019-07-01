McCarthy: Biden Isn’t Going to Be the Nominee, Sanders Has the Best Shot

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) stated that Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has the best shot of becoming the Democratic Party nomination in 2020 and predicted that former Vice President Joe Biden won’t be the nominee.

McCarthy said, “I don’t think Joe Biden’s going to become the nominee, not [just] for this position, but for many positions going forward. He’s got a long history. I think his timing is wrong and I just do not believe he’ll be the nominee. I believe there will be others who come up and there’s going to be a lot of opportunity. I actually think Bernie Sanders has the best chance of becoming the nominee. Because where this Democrat Party has moved. It’s no longer the Democrat Party. It’s become the socialist Democrat Party.”

