GOP Rep. Meadows: ‘James Comey’s Problems Are Just Now Starting’

Thursday, Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) issued a warning to former FBI Director James Comey ahead of the IG report release, saying his “problems are just now starting.”

Meadows told Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom” that it is time to start holding Comey accountable for the inconsistencies found in his testimonies and his effort to sabotage President Donald Trump.

“Listen, James Comey’s problems are just now starting,” Meadows advised. “We’ve seen enough documents, we know the IG’s report is coming out. And listen, the only thing that’s been consistent about Director James Comey is his willingness to go after this president, and it’s time to hold him accountable.”

He added, “It’s more a matter of what they didn’t tell versus what they did tell.”

Meadows went on to say Comey had a “calculated plan” that he discussed with senior-level officials to try to “entrap the president of the United States.”

