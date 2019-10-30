Manchin: I Won’t Vote for Sanders if He’s the Nominee

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) said that he would not vote for 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) if he won the party’s nomination.

Host Neil Cavuto asked, “Would you support his agenda?”

Manchin responded, “Absolutely not. Bernie and I have had many conversations. I think that Bernie brings a lot to the table, makes you think a little bit, kind of gets the blood going and stirring everything. But it’s not practical where I come from. Bernie keeps saying, Medicare for all. I said, Bernie, we can’t even pay for Medicare for some.”

Cavuto then asked, “What if he were your nominee for president and it’s him versus Donald Trump? Who do you vote for?”

Manchin answered, “It wouldn’t be Bernie.”

Manchin did not say whether he would vote for President Trump in a Trump-Sanders matchup.

